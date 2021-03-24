Colorado - Banking System

Boulder, Colorado Killer Identified as 21-Year-Old Ahmad Al-Issa — A TRUMP-HATER – Charged with 10 Counts of First Degree MurderThe Boulder, Colorado killer was identified on Monday after his supermarket killing spree.21-Year-Old Ahmad Al-Issa was charged with 10 Counts of First Degree MurderBarack Obama Blames Boulder Shooting on “Disaffection, Racism and Misogyny” – Calls For Gun ControlBarack Obama blamed the ISIS-inspired Boulder shooting on “disaffection, racism and misogyny,” and called for more gun control.“It is long past time for those with the power to fight this epidemic of gun violence to do so,” Obama said in a statement. “It will take time to root out the disaffection, racism and misogyny that fuels so many of these senseless acts of violence.”Why Banks are Just Legalised Ponzi SchemesHave you ever asked what the credit state of your bank is?.. the one that is freely allowed to lend money at exorbitant interest to you – money they often don’t have, yet when YOU give money to them, which they can go and invest and make massive amounts of money and profit from to continue this scheme – you get nothing?!!In other words every time you put money in your bank account, you are giving the bank an interest free loan! Can you imagine these massively rich organisations ever doing the same for you? No – that is why the bank is rich and we are not.The fact is many of these banks do not have the money in their vaults that we put there. They have spent it into investments and bonds and other things that at any time can go bad which means they can never pay back all their small depositors (fools like me and you) should they ever need to – that friends is a legal ponzy scheme.25 Fast Facts About The Federal Reserve: “Biggest Ponzi Scheme in World History”Since 1935, the following seal appears on the reverse side of every $1 dollar Federal Reserve Note: Annuit Coeptis and Novus Ordo Seclorum, which translates to “Providence Favors our Undertakings” and “New Order of the Ages”As we are in the midst of a historic economic crisis, it’s imperative that the American people understand that the Fed is largely responsible for these problems. It is a system of money that was created by the bankers and that operates for the benefit of the bankers. The American people like to think that we have a “democratic system”, but there is nothing “democratic” about the Federal Reserve. Unelected, unaccountable central planners from a private central bank run our financial system and manage our economy.Conservative party members vote down resolution to officially recognize climate changeEfforts to enshrine the reality of climate change in official Conservative party policy failed this weekend, marking a blow to Conservative Leader Erin O’Toole’s efforts to position his party as serious on environmental issues.A vote on the matter came at the party’s official policy convention, which concluded on Saturday.Though the party’s policy declaration already contains a lengthy section on that subject, 54 per cent of delegates voted against expanding it to include the sentence “we recognize that climate change is real. The Conservative Party is willing to act.”