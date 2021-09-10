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When An Error Is This Great, It MUST Be Corrected!
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A recent article claimed "Jesus Repeatedly Broke the Law and Told Others to do the Same Thing – The Biblical Basis for Righteous Resistance," but is that true? The answer is an emphatic "No." This has not only implications for who the Son of God is, but what He taught, what his disciples carried to the world and even societal implications concerning the law and justice. We'll take a look at various Scriptures, of which many we don't even get to address because the evidence is so overwhelming as to the correction, in this episode.
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See more here: https://sonsoflibertymedia.com/when-an-error-is-this-great-it-must-be-corrected-video/
Subscribe on Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/sonsoflibertyradiolive
Join us on Telegram: https://t.me/sonsoflibertymedia
https://sonsoflibertyradio.com
https://sonsoflibertymedia.com
Sons of Liberty Store: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/
Support us through a donation: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/donate
Partner with us as a Son or Daughter of Liberty: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/membership/
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