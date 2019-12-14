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"VULTURE" PILLAR AT GOBEKLI TEPE DECODED! > EARTH's CYCLIC MAGNETIC WEAKENING => SOLAR PLASMA WAVES!
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166 views • December 14, 2019
NOTICE EVERYONE: I 'm letting the email address associated with this account expire and so I cannot access it anymore. More of my videos can be seen on Bitchute under user name "Ancient-Answers", and I'll likely make some more on Rumble.
WHAT IS THE "FIREBIRD STONE" AT GOBEKLI TEPE? (PILLAR #43) AND HOW DOES THAT RELATE TO CYCLIC PLASMA WAVES RESETTING MANKIND TO THE DARK AGES AND INTO ICE AGES? WATCH TO FIND ALL THIS OUT!- AND MUCH, MUCH MORE!
THIS IS MY MOST IMPORTANT VIDEO SO FAR. IT PERTAINS TO THE LONG TERM SURVIVAL OF MANKIND.
So now let’s reason together as we take another look at Pillar #43, among other Pillars, at Gobekli Tepe. I’ll present my theory in detail which describes key images on the Pillars better and more insight-fully than you've ever heard before, IMO.
Additionally I will proffer a theory, which I advanced in a previous video, that cyclic solar plasma waves which cause SIDAs [ie Solar Induced Dark Ages] are not resultant from increased Super-Sun-Activity, but rather SIDAS are resultant from the Earth’s Magnetic Field cyclically flipping, and or massively decreasing, thus making Earth more vulnerable to Solar Plasma Strikes, as it appears we're headed for today.
Firebird Stone at Gobekli Tepe, Pillar #43 HINT: IT DOES NOT DEPICT A COMET STRIKE!!
https://www.bitchute.com/video/aPBwgdlO8nex/
Ancient Tree Found in New Zealand Will Help Solve Magntosphere Anomaly
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VQEH0-6x7q8
Ancients Multiplied the Earth's Lorentz Field To Deflect Cataclysmic Cyclic Solar Plasma
https://www.bitchute.com/video/65GnA4bakTgl/
Ancients Leave us PROOF of a coming Cataclysmic Solar Plasma Strike? [PART 2] 36,420 BC Zep Tepi
https://www.bitchute.com/video/b5yD8of3wvlR/
Firebirds Flew Over Atlantis - who carved them at Gobekli Tepe as a Warning
https://www.bitchute.com/video/OLuYUXAPcIVz/
Rising From the Ashes of SIDA: Robert M. Schoch. Ph.D.
https://www.robertschoch.com/sida.html
Forgotten Civilization: The Role of Solar Outbursts in Our Past and Future P
https://www.amazon.com/Forgotten-Civilization-Solar-Outbursts-Future/dp/1594774978/ref=sr_1_2?crid=AGW3FL2BR247&;keywords=robert+schoch+books&qid=1564346749&s=gateway&sprefix=robert+schoch%2Caps%2C175&sr=8-2
Not by Fire but by Ice: Discover What Killed the Dinosaurs...and Why It Could Soon Kill Us
https://www.amazon.com/Not-Fire-but-Ice-Dinosaurs/dp/0964874687/ref=sr_1_1?crid=2Y25GWEHXTXIF&;keywords=not+by+fire+but+by+ice+robert+felix&qid=1564346777&s=gateway&sprefix=not+by+fire%2Caps%2C179&sr=8-1
WEBSITE: https://iceagenow.com/
All images are used with fair use and for educational purposes.
WHAT IS THE "FIREBIRD STONE" AT GOBEKLI TEPE? (PILLAR #43) AND HOW DOES THAT RELATE TO CYCLIC PLASMA WAVES RESETTING MANKIND TO THE DARK AGES AND INTO ICE AGES? WATCH TO FIND ALL THIS OUT!- AND MUCH, MUCH MORE!
THIS IS MY MOST IMPORTANT VIDEO SO FAR. IT PERTAINS TO THE LONG TERM SURVIVAL OF MANKIND.
So now let’s reason together as we take another look at Pillar #43, among other Pillars, at Gobekli Tepe. I’ll present my theory in detail which describes key images on the Pillars better and more insight-fully than you've ever heard before, IMO.
Additionally I will proffer a theory, which I advanced in a previous video, that cyclic solar plasma waves which cause SIDAs [ie Solar Induced Dark Ages] are not resultant from increased Super-Sun-Activity, but rather SIDAS are resultant from the Earth’s Magnetic Field cyclically flipping, and or massively decreasing, thus making Earth more vulnerable to Solar Plasma Strikes, as it appears we're headed for today.
Firebird Stone at Gobekli Tepe, Pillar #43 HINT: IT DOES NOT DEPICT A COMET STRIKE!!
https://www.bitchute.com/video/aPBwgdlO8nex/
Ancient Tree Found in New Zealand Will Help Solve Magntosphere Anomaly
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VQEH0-6x7q8
Ancients Multiplied the Earth's Lorentz Field To Deflect Cataclysmic Cyclic Solar Plasma
https://www.bitchute.com/video/65GnA4bakTgl/
Ancients Leave us PROOF of a coming Cataclysmic Solar Plasma Strike? [PART 2] 36,420 BC Zep Tepi
https://www.bitchute.com/video/b5yD8of3wvlR/
Firebirds Flew Over Atlantis - who carved them at Gobekli Tepe as a Warning
https://www.bitchute.com/video/OLuYUXAPcIVz/
Rising From the Ashes of SIDA: Robert M. Schoch. Ph.D.
https://www.robertschoch.com/sida.html
Forgotten Civilization: The Role of Solar Outbursts in Our Past and Future P
https://www.amazon.com/Forgotten-Civilization-Solar-Outbursts-Future/dp/1594774978/ref=sr_1_2?crid=AGW3FL2BR247&;keywords=robert+schoch+books&qid=1564346749&s=gateway&sprefix=robert+schoch%2Caps%2C175&sr=8-2
Not by Fire but by Ice: Discover What Killed the Dinosaurs...and Why It Could Soon Kill Us
https://www.amazon.com/Not-Fire-but-Ice-Dinosaurs/dp/0964874687/ref=sr_1_1?crid=2Y25GWEHXTXIF&;keywords=not+by+fire+but+by+ice+robert+felix&qid=1564346777&s=gateway&sprefix=not+by+fire%2Caps%2C179&sr=8-1
WEBSITE: https://iceagenow.com/
All images are used with fair use and for educational purposes.
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