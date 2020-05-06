The David Knight Show (6May20 Full Show)

The David Knight Show Mon-Fri 8:00am-11:00am CSTBe sure to catch the full show as well as other exclusive content at banned.video/channel/the-david-knight-showTopics by Timecode:— 00:00:20 Cops take down “Storm Trooper” on Star Wars Day & confiscate his “laser”; that’ll teach him not to impersonate the real thing— 00:04:38 Franklin Graham, whose Samaritan Purse ministry has donated a mobile hospital unit to fight COVID in NYC, says this is now “all about control”— 00:22:23 CNN is doing such a good job at propaganda, China is shutting their unit down— 00:31:55 The institutes who panicked the public into shutdown are now pretending their lies were not “forecasts”.— 00:41:55 CDC uniformed bureaucrats are going door-to-door to draw blood. Will YOU let them do it to you and your family?— 00:46:33 Financial bubble of fiat currency is expanding SIX TIMES what it was a year ago— 00:55:54 Tom Clavin, author of “TOMBSTONE: Wyatt Earp, Doc Holliday and the Vendetta Ride From Hell”, joins to talk about the real events vs. Hollywood versions.— 01:13:45 Remember when Biden had to drop out of his 1988 Presidential candidacy for lying? It was his memory he said. His memory has gotten worse, but now he has more hair. Will the Biden Bimbos save his candidacy 32 years later?— 01:28:22 Twitter has a new way to intimidate speech as we’re turning into China, complete with snitches trying to destroy lives— 01:37:48 A look back at the culture & responses to Asian Flu1957, Hong Kong Flu 1968, Swine Flu 1976, Swine Flu 2009, Ebola 2014. The same official who said NOT to panic about Ebola in Dallas in 2014 has now locked up a salon owner for opening her store— 02:03:17 An attempted assassination in Venezuela? What’s the obsession? Why now?Take advantage of the power of our Pregnenolone formulas with the Ultimate Pregnenolone Pack today!