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coaching handgun
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57 views • July 06, 2020
Familiarization run with Glock 19 - 9mm
Stressing hand position over and over.
He did put his hand in front of the muzzle more than once. That is an absolute NO-NO, but I made a conscious decision to not upbraid him over that because he was working on so many important fundamentals at one time I feared overload preventing any useful lessons being learned.
Nevertheless, there are some good tips and reminders in here that should be part of any lesson on shooting, particularly semi-automatic handguns.
Stressing hand position over and over.
He did put his hand in front of the muzzle more than once. That is an absolute NO-NO, but I made a conscious decision to not upbraid him over that because he was working on so many important fundamentals at one time I feared overload preventing any useful lessons being learned.
Nevertheless, there are some good tips and reminders in here that should be part of any lesson on shooting, particularly semi-automatic handguns.
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