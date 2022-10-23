⚡️ DPR Somali's Provide First Aid to Pegov aka War Gonzo - 102322

⚡️Somalis provide first aid to Pegov⚡️ The @wargonzo project publishes exclusive footage of providing first aid to military commissar Semyon Pegov. Today, together with the officer of the DPR Sparrow from the “Somalia” battalion, Semyon was at positions near the village of Vodiane near Donetsk. There he was blown up by a mine "petal". On the spot, Semyon received first aid and was evacuated. The @wargonzo team and Semyon Pegov personally thank the soldiers of the Somalia battalion.

These mines are banned, but Ukraine puts them everywhere and in civilian areas of the Donbass. - Cynthia

Also, just posted found this, ⚡️Semyon Pegov says hello after the operation⚡️

The operation was successful. Whole leg. Semyon is cheerful. He will have to walk on crutches for 6-8 weeks.