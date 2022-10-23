Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
⚡️ DPR Somali's Provide First Aid to Pegov aka War Gonzo - 102322
123 views
channel image
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Published a month ago |

⚡️Somalis provide first aid to Pegov⚡️ The @wargonzo project publishes exclusive footage of providing first aid to military commissar Semyon Pegov. Today, together with the officer of the DPR Sparrow from the “Somalia” battalion, Semyon was at positions near the village of Vodiane near Donetsk. There he was blown up by a mine "petal". On the spot, Semyon received first aid and was evacuated. The @wargonzo team and Semyon Pegov personally thank the soldiers of the Somalia battalion.

-

These mines are banned, but Ukraine puts them everywhere and in civilian areas of the Donbass. - Cynthia

Also, just posted found this, ⚡️Semyon Pegov says hello after the operation⚡️

The operation was successful. Whole leg. Semyon is cheerful. He will have to walk on crutches for 6-8 weeks.

Keywords
russiagenocideww3ukrainenatodonetskdonbassukraine war

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket