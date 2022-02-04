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The Rapture of the Sons of God!
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13 views • February 04, 2022
More details from Revelation 12 about what we can expect in the future when we are revealed as the sons of God and fellow heirs with Christ...first born 'sons' who will rule and reign with Him. (This is part 3 in a series:
Link to part 1: https://youtu.be/xycT0YBdfYY
Link to part 2: https://youtu.be/9LP1oCCdquI
Link to part 1: https://youtu.be/xycT0YBdfYY
Link to part 2: https://youtu.be/9LP1oCCdquI
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