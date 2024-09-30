BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
FBI Insider: Elite Planning 'Doomsday Attack' To Kill Millions of 'Non-Compliant' Citizens
The World Economic Forum and globalists have completely infiltrated our alphabet agencies, and they are scheming a false flag attack on America that is set to leave 9/11 in the shade.

But don’t just take my word for it.

This alarming information comes from FBI whistleblower Marcus Allen, who has issued a chilling warning about an imminent doomsday attack. His predictions align with those of Klaus Schwab and the global elite, who anticipate a mass casualty event aimed at disrupting the upcoming November election.

And it gets even darker when you realize that these attacks appear to be starting right now.

Mirrored - The People's Voice


