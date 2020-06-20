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Black Ring of Death Plague Dream – Apostle Elisheva Eliyahu
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42 views • June 20, 2020
Apostle Prophet Elisheva Eliyahu had a Prophetic Dream on March 17th 2003 from Heaven with a warning—it’s called the Black Ring of Death Plague.
http://amightywind.com
Come to YAHUSHUA HA MASHIACH (Jesus Christ) today before it's too late.
2019 Elisheva Eliyahu - Words That Can Change Your Life (Emotional Salvation Prayer) — https://youtu.be/XYykXfItzCw
AmightyWind Ministry Prophecy index: https://amightywind.com/en/prophecies.html
"Don't Muzzle MY Prophets" Original Song as heard with outro: https://youtu.be/c7hYOKZN22w
If you have been blessed by this video, write Prophet Elisheva Eliyahu on AmightyWind's contact page to let her know: https://amightywind.com/en/contact.html#fh5co-contactme
http://amightywind.com
Come to YAHUSHUA HA MASHIACH (Jesus Christ) today before it's too late.
2019 Elisheva Eliyahu - Words That Can Change Your Life (Emotional Salvation Prayer) — https://youtu.be/XYykXfItzCw
AmightyWind Ministry Prophecy index: https://amightywind.com/en/prophecies.html
"Don't Muzzle MY Prophets" Original Song as heard with outro: https://youtu.be/c7hYOKZN22w
If you have been blessed by this video, write Prophet Elisheva Eliyahu on AmightyWind's contact page to let her know: https://amightywind.com/en/contact.html#fh5co-contactme
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