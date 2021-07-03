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Planet Lockdown, Dr Sucharit Bhakdi, Children are being tortured by being made to wear these masks
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11 views • July 03, 2021
Disproportionate Measures
Children are being tortured by being made to wear these masks.
The Co2 levels rises with in 6 to 9 minutes many fold above the safe upper limits.
By forcing your child to wear a mask you are poisoning your child.
By forcing your child to wear a mask is criminal and dear governments, teachers, associates, you insist on making children wear these masks we know that harm is being inflicted and you will be held liable.
The German authorities are the most dogmatic in the world terrible.
The full film, when released, will be available at https://www.PlanetLockdownFilm.com
Co2 Test Video Provided by :-
Essene Cave: "Health is Wealth",
LABORATORY TEST. LACK OF OXYGEN AND CO2 PROBLEMS WHEN WEARING A MASK, INFECTION AND CANCER RISK, IGNORE MSM, RESEARCH
https://www.bitchute.com/video/qIuW5C8LtGFf/
Essene Cave: "Health is Wealth", [26.01.21 08:33][ video ] Lack of Oxygen and CO2 problems when wearing a mask https://t.me/EsseneCave/68
OXYGEN AND MASK WEARING, INFECTION AND CANCER RISK, IGNORE MSM,
Children are being tortured by being made to wear these masks.
The Co2 levels rises with in 6 to 9 minutes many fold above the safe upper limits.
By forcing your child to wear a mask you are poisoning your child.
By forcing your child to wear a mask is criminal and dear governments, teachers, associates, you insist on making children wear these masks we know that harm is being inflicted and you will be held liable.
The German authorities are the most dogmatic in the world terrible.
The full film, when released, will be available at https://www.PlanetLockdownFilm.com
Co2 Test Video Provided by :-
Essene Cave: "Health is Wealth",
LABORATORY TEST. LACK OF OXYGEN AND CO2 PROBLEMS WHEN WEARING A MASK, INFECTION AND CANCER RISK, IGNORE MSM, RESEARCH
https://www.bitchute.com/video/qIuW5C8LtGFf/
Essene Cave: "Health is Wealth", [26.01.21 08:33][ video ] Lack of Oxygen and CO2 problems when wearing a mask https://t.me/EsseneCave/68
OXYGEN AND MASK WEARING, INFECTION AND CANCER RISK, IGNORE MSM,
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