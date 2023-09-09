People of Jamtland, Sweden..do you believe...

that you are actually getting given genuinely sunny days? I ask because I could take roughly the same footage every single day (but I won't) which shows the same thing...weather manipulated "clouds" obscuring the full face of the sun. Oh, sometimes you may glimpse that pale white orb up there, a far cry from the now long ago yellow or orange globe I remember in my youth. They will give you *enough* light so as you do not notice (try looking UP from your phones) but never full, unhindered, glorious sunlight. And there are now too many days when the chemtrails overhead fatten up like gluttonous worms and grow to obscure the sky in totality, horizon to horizon.



Stock up on your D3. You're going to need more of it. Or try asking the Government why it did not adhere to saying "No" to Gates' "offer" of, "I can always block out the sun".



And, here's something interesting. To me at least. Here is the link to the European Environment Agency's Weather Modification page. Please note, however, they've taken the links down. Null and void. Ask yourself why. If anyone knows how to reclaim what was up (I'm not a tech person, sorry) please go ahead. I will assume it confirms their heavy involvement in weather manipulation. Aka, geoengineering. You know..that "conspiracy" that like so many others turned out to be actual fact. Otherwise, why have a page of links at all? ;)

https://www.eea.europa.eu/help/glossary/gemet-environmental-thesaurus/weather-modification



Thank you for watching my videos. If you're in Sweden, please like and share (or hate and don't :)...doesn't matter or change what's happening or what you can see with your own two eyes if you but look up)

