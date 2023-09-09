BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

People of Jamtland, Sweden..do you believe...
Swedish Skies
Swedish Skies
8 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
38 views • September 09, 2023

that you are actually getting given genuinely sunny days? I ask because I could take roughly the same footage every single day (but I won't) which shows the same thing...weather manipulated "clouds" obscuring the full face of the sun. Oh, sometimes you may glimpse that pale white orb up there, a far cry from the now long ago yellow or orange globe I remember in my youth. They will give you *enough* light so as you do not notice (try looking UP from your phones) but never full, unhindered, glorious sunlight. And there are now too many days when the chemtrails overhead fatten up like gluttonous worms and grow to obscure the sky in totality, horizon to horizon.

Stock up on your D3. You're going to need more of it. Or try asking the Government why it did not adhere to saying "No" to Gates' "offer" of, "I can always block out the sun".

And, here's something interesting. To me at least.  Here is the link to the European Environment Agency's Weather Modification page. Please note, however, they've taken the links down. Null and void. Ask yourself why. If anyone knows how to reclaim what was up (I'm not a tech person, sorry) please go ahead. I will assume it confirms their heavy involvement in weather manipulation. Aka, geoengineering. You know..that "conspiracy" that like so many others turned out to be actual fact. Otherwise, why have a page of links at all?  ;)

https://www.eea.europa.eu/help/glossary/gemet-environmental-thesaurus/weather-modification

Thank you for watching my videos. If you're in Sweden, please like and share (or hate and don't :)...doesn't matter or change what's happening or what you can see with your own two eyes if you but look up)

Keywords
chemtrailsgeoengineeringtoxic skiesswedensun dimmingjamtlandeuropean environmental agency weather engineering
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Power Outages and Home Medical Equipment: Planning for Extended Disruptions

Power Outages and Home Medical Equipment: Planning for Extended Disruptions

Iva Greene
We Are Sleepwalking Into World War III: Why I&#8217;m Preparing for the Worst

We Are Sleepwalking Into World War III: Why I’m Preparing for the Worst

Mike Adams
Why Open-Programmable Humanoid Garden Robots Will Help You Achieve Off-Grid Food Production

Why Open-Programmable Humanoid Garden Robots Will Help You Achieve Off-Grid Food Production

Mike Adams
Pink Himalayan salt: The quiet upgrade your pantry has been missing

Pink Himalayan salt: The quiet upgrade your pantry has been missing

HRS Editors
Why I Believe Permaculture Is Possibly The Most Important Freedom Strategy You Can Deploy

Why I Believe Permaculture Is Possibly The Most Important Freedom Strategy You Can Deploy

Mike Adams
Report Identifies Seven Common Gaps in Family Emergency Plans

Report Identifies Seven Common Gaps in Family Emergency Plans

Iva Greene
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy