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Doctors vs Grifters - Facts vs Fiction & Biden's Dark Winter
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30 views • December 21, 2021
Straight Shooting News - 12 19 2021
Doctors vs Grifters - Facts vs Fiction
Mainstream News Media is selling 24-hour fear porn over the new variant of this years’ new flu: omicron. Demands for mandates, masking, distancing, forced jabs – anything to stop people from being able to work for a living or be able to eat in a restaurant, or even shop for food,
Nature has given humanity the greatest gift of all: natural vaccines and immunity.
Biden addresses the nation on Tuesday, December 21 (winter solstice), where we can expect him to announce the next phase of plans to move the human race into global tyranny/slavery. Will it be “Winter Death”, on our darkest day? Possibly the USA will have more lockdowns, suspending ‘unnecessary travel, etc.
Let’s get on to the facts and the frauds …
Omicron variant is more contagious, and less deadly, similar to a severe cold, and has been called nature’s Natural Vaccine to end this COVID virus, and end tyranny!
This show highlights some of the doctors and virologists who are exposing the truth, exposing the grifter who promote plans for global control and tyranny!
First clip: Laura Ingraham with Dr. Harvey Risch, and Dr. Malone who is one of the major developers the mRNA Vaccines.
What Did We Just Hear about Omicron?
Masks Don’t Work
Airplanes are the safest place, because Air Filtration
Media Building up Fear
Dr. Harvey Risch of Yale University an Epidemiology Professor Spoke about Real Science
Dr. Malone Clinical Researcher agrees on Therapeutic Remedies
Studies being used are flawed
Malone spoke with Bath University “Studies were designed to fail
Omicron only ten deaths worldwide
Vaccine Definition was changed, Fauci careful with his words
Vaxes are Useless
Christmas Present Virus shifted to be like a common cold
Other clips and commentary:
Dr. Bridle
Tucker-Florida-Surgeon-General
African Reporter
Is the White House covering up the FACTS from Africa where there is no deaths from Omicron?
Campus Lockdowns
Boosterism/Booster Brain Bug
Young Healthy Students being forced to take boosters or cannot return
Vaxes do not prevent transmission right from the CDC Walensky
Dr. Hemmati
Lockdowns didn’t work.
Omicron is not causing deaths or hospitalizations; it’s a like a cold
No more restrictions! More Biden Lies
Viruses Mutate Again! Vaxes don’t work
Therapeutics and Vitamins
Dr. Professor Todd J. Zywicki
Risk and Health Benefits
Again vaxes don’t work
A more hard hitting piece from independent media, Stew Peters:
Fauci Patient: Vaxxed Induced Aids
Boosters and Fauci and AIDS
Unstable virus are being injected into children
Sexual or Blood Transfusions caused HIV/AIDS
https://rumble.com/vqhqop-fauci-patent-vaxxed-induced-aids-biotech-analyst-hiv-glycoprotein-120-conta.html
What do you think is coming this Tuesday from Biden’s coming announcement?
+++
See Part Two for more on what is being done, and what must be done, and ask why this is happening?
+++
See the FWG Broadcasting Schedule to join us live:
https://FreedomWatchersGroups.com
After show is open discussion.
Freedom Watchers Groups and FWG Broadcasting are owned by Stone Bandana. Thank you for your support:
https://stonebandana.com/item/contributions-to-freedom-watchers-groups
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Rumble:
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OUR HOME:
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(Join FWG Broadcasting group for show notifications, and the Straight Shooting News group for Bandana Ed’s show notes, links, and related resources. Join all the groups to connect with friends and get THE BEST information, as excellent information is our bias!)
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FAIR USE:
Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. No copyright infringement intended.
TO OWNERS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS:
Stone Bandana Entertainment and Publishing makes no claim to the material utilized or generated from other sources.
Doctors vs Grifters - Facts vs Fiction
Mainstream News Media is selling 24-hour fear porn over the new variant of this years’ new flu: omicron. Demands for mandates, masking, distancing, forced jabs – anything to stop people from being able to work for a living or be able to eat in a restaurant, or even shop for food,
Nature has given humanity the greatest gift of all: natural vaccines and immunity.
Biden addresses the nation on Tuesday, December 21 (winter solstice), where we can expect him to announce the next phase of plans to move the human race into global tyranny/slavery. Will it be “Winter Death”, on our darkest day? Possibly the USA will have more lockdowns, suspending ‘unnecessary travel, etc.
Let’s get on to the facts and the frauds …
Omicron variant is more contagious, and less deadly, similar to a severe cold, and has been called nature’s Natural Vaccine to end this COVID virus, and end tyranny!
This show highlights some of the doctors and virologists who are exposing the truth, exposing the grifter who promote plans for global control and tyranny!
First clip: Laura Ingraham with Dr. Harvey Risch, and Dr. Malone who is one of the major developers the mRNA Vaccines.
What Did We Just Hear about Omicron?
Masks Don’t Work
Airplanes are the safest place, because Air Filtration
Media Building up Fear
Dr. Harvey Risch of Yale University an Epidemiology Professor Spoke about Real Science
Dr. Malone Clinical Researcher agrees on Therapeutic Remedies
Studies being used are flawed
Malone spoke with Bath University “Studies were designed to fail
Omicron only ten deaths worldwide
Vaccine Definition was changed, Fauci careful with his words
Vaxes are Useless
Christmas Present Virus shifted to be like a common cold
Other clips and commentary:
Dr. Bridle
Tucker-Florida-Surgeon-General
African Reporter
Is the White House covering up the FACTS from Africa where there is no deaths from Omicron?
Campus Lockdowns
Boosterism/Booster Brain Bug
Young Healthy Students being forced to take boosters or cannot return
Vaxes do not prevent transmission right from the CDC Walensky
Dr. Hemmati
Lockdowns didn’t work.
Omicron is not causing deaths or hospitalizations; it’s a like a cold
No more restrictions! More Biden Lies
Viruses Mutate Again! Vaxes don’t work
Therapeutics and Vitamins
Dr. Professor Todd J. Zywicki
Risk and Health Benefits
Again vaxes don’t work
A more hard hitting piece from independent media, Stew Peters:
Fauci Patient: Vaxxed Induced Aids
Boosters and Fauci and AIDS
Unstable virus are being injected into children
Sexual or Blood Transfusions caused HIV/AIDS
https://rumble.com/vqhqop-fauci-patent-vaxxed-induced-aids-biotech-analyst-hiv-glycoprotein-120-conta.html
What do you think is coming this Tuesday from Biden’s coming announcement?
+++
See Part Two for more on what is being done, and what must be done, and ask why this is happening?
+++
See the FWG Broadcasting Schedule to join us live:
https://FreedomWatchersGroups.com
After show is open discussion.
Freedom Watchers Groups and FWG Broadcasting are owned by Stone Bandana. Thank you for your support:
https://stonebandana.com/item/contributions-to-freedom-watchers-groups
PayPal:
https://www.paypal.com/paypalme/stonebandana
Patreon:
https://www.patreon.com/StoneBandana
FWG Broadcasting videos:
BitChute:
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/PIOUAd9GpyYL/
Brighteon:
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/freedomwatchersgroups
Odysee:
https://odysee.com/@FreedomWatchersGroups:b?
Rumble:
https://rumble.com/user/FreedomWatchersGroups
OUR HOME:
https://FreedomWatchersGroups.com
(Join FWG Broadcasting group for show notifications, and the Straight Shooting News group for Bandana Ed’s show notes, links, and related resources. Join all the groups to connect with friends and get THE BEST information, as excellent information is our bias!)
https://StoneBandana.com
– our parent organization, publishing, merchandise, entertainment
FACEBOOK:
https://www.facebook.com/StoneBandana
GETTR:
https://gettr.com/user/freedomwatchers
GAB:
https://gab.com/libertyvs
MEWE:
https://mewe.com/i/vicktoryastone
FAIR USE:
Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. No copyright infringement intended.
TO OWNERS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS:
Stone Bandana Entertainment and Publishing makes no claim to the material utilized or generated from other sources.
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