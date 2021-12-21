Doctors vs Grifters - Facts vs Fiction & Biden's Dark Winter

Straight Shooting News - 12 19 2021Doctors vs Grifters - Facts vs FictionMainstream News Media is selling 24-hour fear porn over the new variant of this years’ new flu: omicron. Demands for mandates, masking, distancing, forced jabs – anything to stop people from being able to work for a living or be able to eat in a restaurant, or even shop for food,Nature has given humanity the greatest gift of all: natural vaccines and immunity.Biden addresses the nation on Tuesday, December 21 (winter solstice), where we can expect him to announce the next phase of plans to move the human race into global tyranny/slavery. Will it be “Winter Death”, on our darkest day? Possibly the USA will have more lockdowns, suspending ‘unnecessary travel, etc.Let’s get on to the facts and the frauds …Omicron variant is more contagious, and less deadly, similar to a severe cold, and has been called nature’s Natural Vaccine to end this COVID virus, and end tyranny!This show highlights some of the doctors and virologists who are exposing the truth, exposing the grifter who promote plans for global control and tyranny!First clip: Laura Ingraham with Dr. Harvey Risch, and Dr. Malone who is one of the major developers the mRNA Vaccines.What Did We Just Hear about Omicron?Masks Don’t WorkAirplanes are the safest place, because Air FiltrationMedia Building up FearDr. Harvey Risch of Yale University an Epidemiology Professor Spoke about Real ScienceDr. Malone Clinical Researcher agrees on Therapeutic RemediesStudies being used are flawedMalone spoke with Bath University “Studies were designed to failOmicron only ten deaths worldwideVaccine Definition was changed, Fauci careful with his wordsVaxes are UselessChristmas Present Virus shifted to be like a common coldOther clips and commentary:Dr. BridleTucker-Florida-Surgeon-GeneralAfrican ReporterIs the White House covering up the FACTS from Africa where there is no deaths from Omicron?Campus LockdownsBoosterism/Booster Brain BugYoung Healthy Students being forced to take boosters or cannot returnVaxes do not prevent transmission right from the CDC WalenskyDr. HemmatiLockdowns didn’t work.Omicron is not causing deaths or hospitalizations; it’s a like a coldNo more restrictions! More Biden LiesViruses Mutate Again! Vaxes don’t workTherapeutics and VitaminsDr. Professor Todd J. ZywickiRisk and Health BenefitsAgain vaxes don’t workA more hard hitting piece from independent media, Stew Peters:Fauci Patient: Vaxxed Induced AidsBoosters and Fauci and AIDSUnstable virus are being injected into childrenSexual or Blood Transfusions caused HIV/AIDSWhat do you think is coming this Tuesday from Biden’s coming announcement?+++See Part Two for more on what is being done, and what must be done, and ask why this is happening?+++See the FWG Broadcasting Schedule to join us live:After show is open discussion.Freedom Watchers Groups and FWG Broadcasting are owned by Stone Bandana. Thank you for your support:PayPal:Patreon:FWG Broadcasting videos:BitChute:Brighteon:Odysee:Rumble:OUR HOME:(Join FWG Broadcasting group for show notifications, and the Straight Shooting News group for Bandana Ed’s show notes, links, and related resources. Join all the groups to connect with friends and get THE BEST information, as excellent information is our bias!)– our parent organization, publishing, merchandise, entertainmentFACEBOOK:GETTR:GAB:MEWE:FAIR USE:Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. No copyright infringement intended.TO OWNERS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS:Stone Bandana Entertainment and Publishing makes no claim to the material utilized or generated from other sources.