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Maricopa Audit Update XVIII
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91 views • May 17, 2021
In a new letter to the board, Senate President Karen Fann is now inviting them and other county officials to a meeting on Tuesday at the Capitol. There, she said, they can sit down with her, Sen. Warren Petersen, R-Gilbert, who chairs the Judiciary Committee, and Ken Bennett who is the Senate liaison with the audit team.
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