My fearless truth seekers, today I would like to discuss with you the statement of Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov. This statement was made on Friday and has already caused outrage in Washington. The representatives of the American establishment sitting in the White House were speechless by Lavrov's statement in the most direct sense of the word. So, answering journalists' questions, the Russian Foreign Minister bluntly stated that the United States would not be able to stand aside in the event of the outbreak of a global conflict, which Washington is so diligently provoking. Its geographical position will not save the United States. On the contrary, the Atlantic and Pacific Oceans, which saved the United States during the Second and First World Wars, this time will not be the saviors of the United States but the executors of punishment.

Mirrored - ​BORZZIKMAN