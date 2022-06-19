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Sick Sytematic Satanic LGBTQIA+ Pedophile Transgender Propaganda On Fox News! [17.06.2022]
Kim Osbøl - Copenhagen Denmark
Kim Osbøl - Copenhagen Denmark
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32 views • June 19, 2022

ATTENTION! IF YOU wanna see ALL the videos I share, you have to go to my Bitchute channel -> https://www.bitchute.com/channel/osboel/ <- after brighteon's last 'update' some weeks ago, I can not anymore upload everything as I could before, maybe 3 out of 10 videos goes through and are being 'accepted' (another PSYOP, so much for brighteos 'Freedom Of Speech) - I send an email to their support (you can see and read it here https://t.me/KimOsboel/1422 and screenshot here https://t.me/KimOsboel/1423) but I never got an answer...- Thinks are 'connected' and There is NO such thing as a 'Coincidence'!

--Thinks are 'connected', follow the Fucking Money and There is NO such thing as a 'Coincidence'!The Psychopathic Satanic Pedophile LGBTQIA+ Agenda: 'We're Comming For your Children"'


Problem-Reaction-Solution: https://duckduckgo.com/?q=problem+reaction+solution&t=h_&ia=web

Predictive Programming (MKultra) https://duckduckgo.com/?q=predictive+programming+mkultra&t=hx&va=g&ia=web

Social Engineering https://duckduckgo.com/?q=social+engineering&t=hx&va=g&ia=web

Subliminal Messages: https://duckduckgo.com/?q=subliminal+messages+definition&t=h_&ia=definition

Trauma Based Mind Control 101: https://duckduckgo.com/?q=trauma+based+mind+control+101&t=hc&va=g&ia=web


Satanic Symbolism: https://duckduckgo.com/?q=Satanic+Symbolism&t=h_&ia=web

Mass Psychosis: https://duckduckgo.com/?q=Mass+Psychosis&t=h_&ia=web

Cognitive Dissonance: https://duckduckgo.com/?q=cognitive+dissonance&t=h_&ia=web


What is Doublespeak NPM- and NewSpeak?: Professor William Lutz C-SPAN Interview [1989]:

https://www.bitchute.com/video/XS36lrC51Vkz/

Controlled Opposition: https://duckduckgo.com/?q=controlled+opposition&t=h_&ia=web

Psyop: https://duckduckgo.com/?q=psyop+definition&t=h_&ia=definition


Pharmacia (Sorcery disguised as Medicine): https://duckduckgo.com/?q=pharmacia&t=h_&ia=web

'Virus' -> The name is from a Latin word meaning (“poison, slime, venom”)


MrE: What is Trauma- and Torture Based Mind Control MK-Ultra Programming ?

https://www.bitchute.com/video/iRmKxOHiHVnU/



105,057 views Jun 17, 2022

Conservative Twins

2.05M subscribers

https://youtu.be/JOSN_yTJy9A

https://www.youtube.com/c/ConservativeTwins


Hodgetwins Bio:

Keith and Kevin Hodge, aka the Hodgetwins, are famously known for their comedic commentary regarding politics, fitness tips, and relationship advice across their several YouTube channels!



Keywords
satanismfascistpsychopathic pedophilia lgbtqia
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