Gift of Free Will, Pain, If You’re Experiencing Grief of Someone You Lost Is That Unloving?

Original:https://youtu.be/LNgzpRFRGBo

20090124 The Human Soul - The Truth About Reincarnation





Cut:

34m14s - 41m16s





Website:

https://www.divinetruth.com













“ALL PAIN COMES FROM THE CHOICE INSIDE OF ANY INDIVIDUAL TO ACTUALLY LIVE OUT OF HARMONY WITH LOVE.”





“THE GRIEF COMES FROM THE ERROR BELIEF NOT FROM THE TRUTH.”