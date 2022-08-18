Gift of Free Will, Pain, If You’re Experiencing Grief of Someone You Lost Is That Unloving?

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Original:https://youtu.be/LNgzpRFRGBo
20090124 The Human Soul - The Truth About Reincarnation
Cut:
34m14s - 41m16s
Website:
https://www.divinetruth.com
“ALL PAIN COMES FROM THE CHOICE INSIDE OF ANY INDIVIDUAL TO ACTUALLY LIVE OUT OF HARMONY WITH LOVE.”
“THE GRIEF COMES FROM THE ERROR BELIEF NOT FROM THE TRUTH.”