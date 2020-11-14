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Steve Mosher: They picked on the wrong guy to try and bulldoze (mirror)
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52 views • November 14, 2020
Mirrored from YT in case they take it down.
November 13, 2020 (LifeSiteNews) Steve Mosher told me today in a blockbuster interview that President Trump is gathering all the evidence needed to show massive, widespread voter fraud occurred in the 2020 presidential race.
“They picked on the wrong guy to try and bulldoze,” he said.
November 13, 2020 (LifeSiteNews) Steve Mosher told me today in a blockbuster interview that President Trump is gathering all the evidence needed to show massive, widespread voter fraud occurred in the 2020 presidential race.
“They picked on the wrong guy to try and bulldoze,” he said.
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