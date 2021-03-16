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Chicken with peanut butter sauce, grated cassava and cooking banana (AWG Global Gourmet)
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133 views • March 16, 2021
The ladies of the American Women's Group of Paris invite Benoit to be their Global Gourmet instructor, to learn the art of #peanut sauce #chicken with #attieke (grated #cassava) and cooking #banana (plantain) as side dishes. This dish is a specialty of western #Africa and is absolutely delicious.
Get more information on the AWG group at http://www.awgparis.org
The apartment this video was shot in is Lovely Saint Honoré - a 50m2/540sqft apartment for up to 4 guests, right in the center of Paris, France. Unfortunately, #parishortstay is not renting it anymore.
Visit our Travel J'adore website to check on our short term rentals in France, Ireland, New Zealand and America : https://www.traveljadore.com/home
Visit our "made in Ireland" online shopping website :
https://www.madeineireland.store
Please consider helping the channel grow with :
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- #Bitcoin (BTC)
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Many thanks to for your interest.
Get more information on the AWG group at http://www.awgparis.org
The apartment this video was shot in is Lovely Saint Honoré - a 50m2/540sqft apartment for up to 4 guests, right in the center of Paris, France. Unfortunately, #parishortstay is not renting it anymore.
Visit our Travel J'adore website to check on our short term rentals in France, Ireland, New Zealand and America : https://www.traveljadore.com/home
Visit our "made in Ireland" online shopping website :
https://www.madeineireland.store
Please consider helping the channel grow with :
- #Monero (XMR)
47EspEA2gX9PeiX2SrokTDja7NCnrbG3tGpseHKfr3i9dpDbq7TXkJW91fDGS5zpw265BYhaKfNdrbaoNEH8c1saSXZa5qx
- #Bitcoin (BTC)
3EEbGXp4oASuDxs3y9Aj4U95zzDMLrDrWQ
Many thanks to for your interest.
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