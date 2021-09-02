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White Victims of Multiculturalism - 0136 - Emily Haddock - Currie rejects a plea deal at the last minute
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22 views • September 02, 2021
Emily was home sick from school, when the group broke into her home. Currie shot her once in the mouth, and once in the back of the head. Her body was found later that same day by her grandfather.
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