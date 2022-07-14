Terror Threat? US Supremes 'Should Never Know Peace Again'

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The Ron Paul Liberty Report
An instructor at the Harvard Law School has Tweeted a threat against the US Supreme Court over its recent overturning of Roe v. Wade: the Justices should "never know peace again." Twitter has taken no action against the threat. Why? Also today: As the US Army faces unprecedented recruitment challenges, today it kicks out 60,000 soldiers...for refusing the Covid shot! Finally: Newsom presides over the worst schools in the nation...so he goes to Washington for an education award! Make sense?