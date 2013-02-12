[Feb 12, 2013] No man knows the day or hour? (49.1K views on YouTube) [cptmang]

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This is the part of my lecture that precedes the content of my other video: 322, Tetrads and the Time of Jacob's Trouble. You've all heard that know man knows the day or the hour of Christ's return. You've also heard He is coming "like a thief in the night." The question is, have those statements been misunderstood? Is it really a mystery? Or is Amos 3:7 true?
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geology, astronomy, photography, cosmology, technology, bible, science
bible, science, genetics, nephilim, seed war, hybrids, technology
bible, religion, spirituality, kjv, Torah, Christian, doctrine, end times, prophecy