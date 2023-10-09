Create New Account
More Signs WW3 is about to Escalate in a Major Way
The New American
Have we moved into the 4th turning?  Israel is at war and so is the world.


DISCLAIMER: Views and opinions expressed on The Ben Armstrong Show are solely those of the host and do not necessarily represent those of The New American. TNA is not responsible for, and does not verify the accuracy of, any information presented.  

Video Sources:

1. Bannon’s War Room - Jack Posobiec And Steve Bannon Discuss Israel

https://rumble.com/v3nmj12-if-youre-an-ally-its-gotta-go-two-ways-jack-posobiec-and-steve-bannon-discu.html


2. Bannon’s War Room - Steve Bannon Questions Why The World’s Problems Are America’s To Solve

https://rumble.com/v3nmjpn-why-is-it-always-us-steve-bannon-questions-why-the-worlds-problems-are-amer.html


3. MSN.com - President Vladimir Putin Claims That Russia Successfully Tested Nuclear Missile | CNBC TV18

https://www.msn.com/en-us/video/news/president-vladimir-putin-claims-that-russia-successfully-tested-nuclear-missile-cnbc-tv18/vi-AA1hRSLA?ocid=msedgntp&t=0

