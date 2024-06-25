'Can’t offer assessment’- US State Department responds to Forensics Finding IDF Intentionally Shot 355 Bullets, killing a 6 year old - Count Smirkula

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
‘Can’t offer assessment’: US State Department responds to forensics finding IDF intentionally shot 355 bullets, killing six-year-old
The US State Department, Matthew Miller said it had asked Israel to investigate and “can’t offer” own assessment of the incident from earlier this year, where a six-year-old Palestinian girl found dead along with members of her family in northern Gaza, likely killed by tank fire.
The comments follow a UK-based research group releasing a forensic investigation, which found that the family’s car had been hit with 335 bullets, most likely IDF-issue, and that it was “not plausible that the shooter could not have seen that the car was occupied by civilians, including children.”