NEW FEDERAL ALERT*SOLAR FLARES & CME'S*MYSTERIOUS DISEASE OUTBREAK*UNHEARD OF CONDITIONS*

PLEASE SUBSCRIBE TO OUR NEWEST CHANNEL HEEARTS OMMM! https://www.youtube.com/@heeartsommm1934 For truly uplifting energies & frequencies in these times! To Set Up An Appointment for Energy Work (A Combination Of Reiki, Qigong, & Pranic Healing & others)-Vedic Astrological Charts-Spritual Coaching-Negative Entity Clearing-Connecting To Spirit Guides-Guardian Angels-Loved Ones That Passed On-Tarot Readings-Wellness Coaching (Diet, Nutrition, Meditation, Mantras, Qigong) Please Email Us At [email protected] Check Out Our Reviews & Website https://www.evolutionaryenergyarts.com/ Build Your Health With High Quality Supplements & Help Support EEARTS With Medicinal Foods! https://mfoods.shop/eea We Operate On A Donation Basis Through Ko-fi https://ko-fi.com/A1804H1T Please Subscribe to our Channels EEARTS https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCF6kkR2Q__EiCyNW0VFu_kg Evolutionary Energy Arts https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCd1BwLPKKXBgReBnimOX6JA/ Rumble https://rumble.com/user/EEARTS Brighteon https://www.brighteon.com/channels/eearts Bitchute https://www.bitchute.com/channel/G0fICtrwpdKp/ https://www.bitchute.com/channel/L98QhpY6aNjt/ For As Little As $1 Become A Patreon & Support The EEA Family! https://www.patreon.com/evolutionaryenergyarts Buy the channel a coffee 😊 https://ko-fi.com/A1804H1T indigoandether Hand-made items infused with Reiki energy! https://www.etsy.com/shop/indigoandether/?etsrc=sdt Thank you so much for your support! https://www.solarham.net/index.htm https://twitter.com/SaiKate108/status/1681141978770341890 https://twitter.com/MetaStudioLogic/status/1681135089701490688 https://www.zerohedge.com/markets/baltimore-considers-investing-billions-address-14000-vacant-homes https://thehill.com/opinion/technology/4101345-non-human-intelligence-schumer-proposes-stunning-new-ufo-legislation/ https://twitter.com/BNONews/status/1681286337381408768 https://twitter.com/BernieSpofforth/status/1681260825934274561 https://www.zerohedge.com/energy/massive-us-oil-caverns-are-now-empty-will-take-decades-refill-thanks-biden https://www.breitbart.com/health/2023/07/15/millions-may-be-at-risk-houston-hit-with-alarming-syphilis-outbreak/ https://www.rt.com/news/579841-mysterious-disease-health-checks/ https://www.sott.net/article/482382-Meteor-fireball-over-Mississippi-and-adjacent-states-on-July-14 https://news.yahoo.com/scientists-concerned-unheard-conditions-off-113000269.html https://www.theepochtimes.com/federal-agency-issues-new-alerts-targeting-much-of-northern-us_5403255.html?src_src=Morningbrief&src_cmp=mb-2023-07-18 https://dnyuz.com/2023/07/17/smoke-pollution-from-canadian-wildfires-returns-to-parts-of-u-s/ https://www.kctv5.com/2023/07/18/hail-size-tennis-balls-softballs-pelts-southern-metro-area/ https://www.solarham.net/index.htm https://www.swpc.noaa.gov/ https://sputnikglobe.com/20230717/cannibal-coronal-mass-ejection-to-hit-earth-tuesday-cause-geomagnetic-storm-1111951993.html https://twitter.com/TamithaSkov/status/1681194237902344192?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1681194237902344192%7Ctwgr%5E22d6ca3ec79ec8093278775a2466e0452040b923%7Ctwcon%5Es1_&ref_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.godlikeproductions.com%2Fforum1%2Fmessage5482638%2Fpg1 https://twitter.com/drkstrong/status/1681262639299678209?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1681262639299678209%7Ctwgr%5E22d6ca3ec79ec8093278775a2466e0452040b923%7Ctwcon%5Es1_&ref_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.godlikeproductions.com%2Fforum1%2Fmessage5482638%2Fpg1



