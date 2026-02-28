PASSIVE Income WHILE U SLEEP by Helping Others w/ Their Sleep Disorders Linked to Vit. D Deficiency

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Video going over retired neurologist, DrGominak.com's paper, "World Epidemic of Sleep Disorders is Linked to Vitamin D Deficiency." To be able to move closer to the equator, get more mid-day sun by CONTROLLING your schedule, &/or afford the world's 1st 95% UVB Vit. D lamp by re-conditioning your thinking about how to earn $ by having a mindset-SHIFT, visit any of the below for my "How to OWN Your Life" e-Guide:
https://tinyurl.com/iWantFreedomNow
https://tinyurl.com/MoreHammockTime
tinyurl.com/HowToOwnYourLifeNow
tinyurl.com/HowToHaveTimeFreedom
, watch
https://youtube.com/@MoneyTimeAndLocationFreedom
, & schedule a time freedom coaching session -- ONLY AFTER you've watched the "cash-flow quadrant" concept video, at least, 100x & have decided to become a BIG business SYSTEMS owner & have chosen the network/Multi-Level marketing (MLM) industry as the best business model that COULD get U to TOTAL time & $-FREEdom in the next ~2 to ~10 yrs-- by filling-out: https://tinyurl.com/TimeFreedomCoaching
& leave a VM @
786.441.2727
c: 305.297.9360
1+800.250.8975
Learn all about HORMONE D at any of
https://tinyurl.com/VitaminDforDummies
https://tinyurl.com/VitaminD101
https://tinyurl.com/VitaminDforIdiots
https://tinyurl.com/TheSunshineHormone
Linktr.ee/VitaminDforDummies
BOOST ur Vit. D3 levels w/ the world's 1ST 95% UVB vitamin D lamp by
https://tinyurl.com/TheBestVitaminDLamp
OR
https://lumanova.com/products/luma-d-light?bg_ref=wExieyse3v
To get a discount on this & higher-ticket items, enter code
DANNY
To get a discount on their lower-priced items from Sleeping Bags & down, enter code
howtodieofnothing
Learn more @ any of
https://tinyurl.com/LumaNovaPowerpoint
https://tinyurl.com/LumaNovaPresentation
tinyurl.com/95percentUVBlampPowerpoint
To become a LumaNova affiliate, fill-out
https://affiliates.lumanova.com/register?parent=wExieyse3v
Learn how to need to eat up to ~66% LESS food (aka SECONDARY nutrition) when you max-out on the "3-Legged Stool of Quantum Biology" (Light, Water, & Magnetism/Earthing/Grounding: aka PRIMARY nutrition)
as taught by Dr. JackKruse.com, by visiting any of
https://tinyurl.com/LigthWaterMagnetismStore
https://tinyurl.com/3LeggedStoolOfQuantumBiology
tinyurl.com/PrimaryNutritionStore
3 part-time, home-based BIG business opportunities for possible PASSIVE &/or RESIDUAL income WHILE U SLEEP
OR
https://Biomats.com/danny-tseng
&
https://tinyurl.com/PassiveincomeWithBiomat
OR
https://tinyurl.com/WhyRichway
2. DI$RUPT the cleaning industry while helping The HypoChlorous Co. achieve its Mission of ridding the world of toxic cleaning chemicals w/ safe & NON-toxic disinfectants & sanitizers that are certified USDA Organic or EPA-registered by:
https://TryHypo.com/howtodieofnothing
View COVID-19 test results, their pool flier, & more @ https://Linktr.ee/SafeSanitizer
3. To learn how to be your own utility co. so we can use less toxic coal, risky nuclear power, & natural gas which pollutes ground water due to "fracking," watch videos at
https://tinyurl.com/1HOGvideos
OR
https://youtube.com/@OneHouseOffTheGrid
To get a WRITTEN game plan so U can say "GOOD-BYE" to virtually ALL of your energy, water, grocery, & even sewage BILL$ PLUS have up to ~2 YEARS worth of safe drinking h2o & food stored, print-out & mail in
https://tinyurl.com/PrintableOffGridSurvey
Change the trajectory of your life & be able to live your dream lifestyle while doing the most meaningful work by becoming a commission-only "Utility Bill FREEdom Consultant" to help others say "GOOD-BYE" to their energy, water, grocery, & even sewage bill$ w/
https://OneHouseOffTheGrid.com
, watch
https://tinyurl.com/1HOGprelaunchVideo
& visit any of
https://tinyurl.com/DisruptTheEnergyIndustry
tinyurl.com/SeizeTheEnergyGoldRush
https://tinyurl.com/AmericasBestBizOpp
To be your own “Solar Consultant” by becoming an expert regarding energy conservation/efficiency & renewable energy, visit any of the below:
https://tinyurl.com/1houseOffTheGrid
tinyurl.com/OneHouseOffTheGrid
https://tinyurl.com/TheWholeGreenEnchilada
Contact my COO,
334.530.9045
If you own a non-residential bldg anywhere in the world, fill-out
https://tinyurl.com/NetZeroEnergyConsulation
& learn how to be more "green" & have more CA$H-flow @
https://tinyurl.com/GreenSunshinePowerMenu
&