DNA Changes ~ Zombie Apocalypse

I uploaded this to youtube first and it was removed. I love the power in the truth because it exposes the devil and it is sharper than any double edged sword. I have 2 strikes now so soon my channel will be removed from youtube. I don't self censor myself to please the devil or to maintain my status, regardless of the consequences. Im just uploading another video which will highlight from the title that they wont be able to silence the 144000 and the 2 witnesses. The devil knows not many will stand against him as he is being allowed to sift the faith of the world, but he knows I will because all I have left to lose is my life and My personal relationship with God through Jesus means more to me than my life, and if God authorises, we shall see. I don't have much time left in this flesh but I must wait on the leading of Gods Spirit. Ive learnt that through past persecution for my faith to wait, but Im excited to see what God has in store because it always results in me drawing even closer to Him, and nothing gives me more Joy.