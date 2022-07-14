A World run by 'criminals!' -- STAFFORDSHIRE UK

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Original videos:
12:00 Noon, July 10th.
Report from the UK war zone. 12 noon. 10.7.2022.
Geo-interfering Patently Patented https://www.amazon.co.uk/Geo-interfer...
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'SKY WARS!'
Report from the UK war zone. 1:00pm. 10.7.2022.
Sky Wars: https://www.amazon.co.uk/Sky-Wars-Dav...
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'Kill Bill'...you f@*kin freak!!!
Report from the UK war zone. 2:00pm. 10.7.2022...3 in 3 minutes!!!
Sky Wars https://www.amazon.co.uk/Sky-Wars-Dav...
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A World run by 'criminals!'
Report from the UK war zone. 10:00am. 11.7.2022...
'The insanity continues unabated!!!'
Sky Wars https://www.amazon.co.uk/Sky-Wars-Dav...
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England..."Waxed"
Report from the UK war zone. 10:30am. 11.7.2022.
Sky Wars https://www.amazon.co.uk/Sky-Wars-Dav...
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What a turn off!
Report from the UK war zone. 10:35am. 11.7.2022... "Look @ the guilt!!!"
Sky Wars https://www.amazon.co.uk/Sky-Wars-Dav...
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Music:
Robin Trower'Bridge of Sighs
Weather as a Force Multiplier
https://ia802603.us.archive.org/1/items/WeatherAsAForceMultiplier/WeatherAsAForceMultiplier.pdf
David Albert Yates UK
All books here https://www.amazon.co.uk/David-Yates/...
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🌟 ✨❣ 💎 MUST READ 💎 ❣✨ 🌟
Geo-interfering
Patently Patented
by David Swindells - Yates
https://www.amazon.co.uk/gp/product/B08YN8YJJR/ref=dbs_a_def_rwt_bibl_vppi_i25
Shared from and subscribe to:
Dave Holly UK
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC_L4zUJxvLGGhT5yzIJOOsw/videos