MUST WATCH Video: Man DESTROYS Media LIES: Activist SHUTS DOWN Fake News Press Gaggle With FACTS

We are on the brink of WW3 and the U.S. media is chiefly responsible for it.

Jose Vega is here to talk about his verbal take down of mainstream media liars.

Professional liars who work at publications like the New York Times disdain the practice of real journalism.

Ignoring Seymore Hersch’s report that the U.S. bombed the Nordstream II pipeline shows the mainstream media is now an outlet of tyranny.

Members of the Black Socialist movement have been indicted for opposing the war.

Globalists have targeted Russia in proxy wars because Putin refuses to cooperate with immoral ideals of the West.

Taiwan is being set up to be the next proxy war where the U.S. will be fighting against China.

Trump is a threat to the establishment and anyone who is a threat is targeted by the empire of lies.

The firing of Tucker Carlson should inspire more citizen journalists to hold their local elected representatives accountable.

Watch this new segment NOW at https://StewPeters.com!

Keep us FREE and ON THE AIR! SUPPORT THE SPONSORS Below!

Gun Holsters BIG SALE! Just go to https://www.vnsh.com/stew and get $50 OFF!

Get High Quality Prepper Food, NOW with $100 Buckets! Use Promocode STEW for Big Discounts at https://HeavensHarvest.com

Taxation is THEFT! Never again voluntarily pay the Washington D.C. Swamp, legally and safely, GUARANTEED when you attend Freedom Law School! Visit: https://FreedomLawSchool.org

Protect your retirement, Visit our friends at Goldco! Call 855-706-GOLD or visit https://goldco.com/stew

Clean up your AIR with these high quality air filtration systems, and protect yourself from shedding: https://thetriadaer.com/

Support anti-vax activism, free clinic care, and MANLY products like IGF1 visit:https://Vaccine-Police.com

Check out https://nootopia.com/StewPeters for help increasing your mental & physical strength to battle the deep-state's KRYPTONITE plot against Americans!

Magnesium is VITAL for sleep and stress, Get high quality magnesium and support the show with using Promocode STEWPETERS10: https://magbreakthrough.com/stewpeters

Check out: https://kuribl.com/ STEW20 for 20% off your order or premium CBD!

BURN FAT, Lose Weight FAST: http://www.vshred.com/stew

Can Trump really end the war in Ukraine in 24hrs?!? This is the REAL enemy according to POTUS https://darkagedefense.com/stewpeters exposes the truth!!

Eat Carbs, Lose Weight? Go to https://TheHealthyfat.com/stew for MCT products

Check out Stew's store: https://stewmerch.com

Support Stew's efforts to keep truth alive: https://www.redvoicemedia.com/support-red-voice-media/

Mirrored - Stew Peters Network