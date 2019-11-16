The Activist Mommy, Elizabeth Johnston - Making a Difference!

Join Yvette Hampton and Elizabeth Johnston, The Activist Mommy, as they discuss the importance of impacting our culture for Christ through the advantages we have as homeschoolers. They also discuss the Day of Mourning, a pro-life rally, which took place in Albany, NY, in response to the recent abortion legislation passed in New York and signed by Governor, Andrew Cuomo.



Elizabeth Johnston, “the Activist Mommy”, is an activist vlogger, speaker, and author who educates and inspires the public on the burning social and moral issues of the day that are important to families. She and her husband Patrick, who is a medical doctor, author, and movie producer, have been pro-life ministry leaders for many years and home educate their 10 beautiful children. The growing threat to America’s children and the vicious attack on religious liberty is what dynamited Elizabeth out of her comfort zone to inspire a nation of belittled conservatives and Christians to “come out of their closets” and boldly take their country back. Elizabeth daily triggers the left by confronting the lies of abortion, feminism, Islam, and the homosexual agenda with wit and snark like only she can, and she regularly posts viral commentary videos which have netted over 70 million views. Elizabeth has been featured on many major media outlets, such as Fox & Friends, The New York Times, The Blaze and Christian Broadcasting Network, as she has become a thought leader on topics of importance to families. The pulse behind all her activism and cultural commentary is her love for her family and her Savior, Jesus Christ.



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Help spread the word that homeschooling is good for students. It’s good for families. It’s good for AMERICA! Go to SchoolhouseRocked.com/support and join the movement to spread the word about homeschooling through movie theaters nationwide.