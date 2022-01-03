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Dr Rainer Fullmich on the two big lies - Drosten PCR test and the infections without symptoms
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55 views • January 03, 2022
Dr RAiner Fullmich is filing lawsuits against the organizers of the pandemic. There are two big lies that he is going to address: Drosten PCR test and the lie about asymptomatic infections.
Source: https://planetlockdownfilm.com/full-interviews/
Д-р Райнър Фюлмич, адвокат с опит в делата срещу измамите и злоупотребите на големи корпорации, заедно със свои коелги адвокати и специалисти, лекари и учени от цял свят завеждат дела в различни съдилища срещу две лъжи, на които се крепи пандемията - PCR тестът на Дростен и безсимптомно болните.
Източник: https://planetlockdownfilm.com/full-interviews/
Source: https://planetlockdownfilm.com/full-interviews/
Д-р Райнър Фюлмич, адвокат с опит в делата срещу измамите и злоупотребите на големи корпорации, заедно със свои коелги адвокати и специалисти, лекари и учени от цял свят завеждат дела в различни съдилища срещу две лъжи, на които се крепи пандемията - PCR тестът на Дростен и безсимптомно болните.
Източник: https://planetlockdownfilm.com/full-interviews/
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