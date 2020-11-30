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Alemania crea Comisión de Investigación Extraparlamentaria sobre Coronavirus (ACU)
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119 views • November 30, 2020
ACU
(Comité Extraparlamentario de Investigación sobre Coronavirus)
Web ACU: www.acu2020.org
Miembros:
Walter Weber, Arzt - Hamburg
Heiko Schöning, Arzt - Hamburg
Marc Fiddike, Arzt - Hamburg
Olav Müller-Liebenau, Arzt - Hamburg
Colaboradores:
Dr Bodo Schiffmann
Profesor Martin Harditsch (Austria)
Profesor Sucharit Bhakdi (Medicina)
Profesor Otte (Economista)
Profesor Jungblut
(Comité Extraparlamentario de Investigación sobre Coronavirus)
Web ACU: www.acu2020.org
Miembros:
Walter Weber, Arzt - Hamburg
Heiko Schöning, Arzt - Hamburg
Marc Fiddike, Arzt - Hamburg
Olav Müller-Liebenau, Arzt - Hamburg
Colaboradores:
Dr Bodo Schiffmann
Profesor Martin Harditsch (Austria)
Profesor Sucharit Bhakdi (Medicina)
Profesor Otte (Economista)
Profesor Jungblut
Keywords
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