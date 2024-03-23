Overspent, Overruled, Overtaken

March 22, 2024 - Overspent: The House passed a monstrous $1.2 trillion spending package full of waste and pork for transgender projects aimed at children, late-term abortions, foreign students, and border security--in other countries, not in the US.
Overruled: Trump faces nearly $500 M bond--will he meet it?
Overtaken: Illegals and squatters have all the rights that we as citizens don't.
Time to Pray!!
