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1/28/18 #NOONEISSAFE: 1/28 Q Warns FREE PRESS of Present Cabal Threat. #LEFTISRIGHT #PSYOP #SNOWDEN
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20 views • January 04, 2021
YOU ARE FREE TV
1/28/18 Q is warning journalists and whistle-blowers that the Cabal is a real and present danger and warns the public to understand that everything is a reversal within a reversal. It’s critical that we not be #SHEEP any longer as the fight to Make The World Great Again is in full play.
To view Julian Assange's tweet on Biden at CFR:
https://twitter.com/JulianAssange/status/957212097984819200
I will post the blog link in the comments below with the links for the subjects in this video later within a few hours.
Thank you so much for kindness in supporting this channel! Your positive comments, prayers, discussions, tips and donations are enormously appreciated!
PLEASE SUPPORT YOU ARE FREE TV
PayPal: [email protected]
Tetrogen link for YAFTV viewers:
Link: https://www.tetrogenusa.com/youarefreetv
10% Discount Code: free_10off
NOTE: PLACE THE CODE AT THE TOP OF THE ORDER
With Crypto:
Bitcoin: 1K2mQ5S6na5k5QGPS2Hve7pMMUNrxsRqJQ
BCH: 18hNpMyVsj37CBiHuRMD6cCL9Gr5dNU2e8
Ether: 0x7DF493B943520e28aC5f93737b6Cbf27A1C01a79
Litecoin: Ld4HEnQUk28A415BrAECUUHtRTNZkZ2uYK
We are changing the world, Freedom Lovers! #GREATAWAKENING is dawning!!
1/28/18 Q is warning journalists and whistle-blowers that the Cabal is a real and present danger and warns the public to understand that everything is a reversal within a reversal. It’s critical that we not be #SHEEP any longer as the fight to Make The World Great Again is in full play.
To view Julian Assange's tweet on Biden at CFR:
https://twitter.com/JulianAssange/status/957212097984819200
I will post the blog link in the comments below with the links for the subjects in this video later within a few hours.
Thank you so much for kindness in supporting this channel! Your positive comments, prayers, discussions, tips and donations are enormously appreciated!
PLEASE SUPPORT YOU ARE FREE TV
PayPal: [email protected]
Tetrogen link for YAFTV viewers:
Link: https://www.tetrogenusa.com/youarefreetv
10% Discount Code: free_10off
NOTE: PLACE THE CODE AT THE TOP OF THE ORDER
With Crypto:
Bitcoin: 1K2mQ5S6na5k5QGPS2Hve7pMMUNrxsRqJQ
BCH: 18hNpMyVsj37CBiHuRMD6cCL9Gr5dNU2e8
Ether: 0x7DF493B943520e28aC5f93737b6Cbf27A1C01a79
Litecoin: Ld4HEnQUk28A415BrAECUUHtRTNZkZ2uYK
We are changing the world, Freedom Lovers! #GREATAWAKENING is dawning!!
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