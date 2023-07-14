The Answer Why Russian Lancet Kamikaze Drones Are So Deadly in the Ukrainian War

US Military News
July 12, 2023
The Lancet drone is offered in two variants: the Lancet-1 and Lancet-3. The Lancet-1 is the smaller version, capable of carrying a one-kilogram payload, and has a flight endurance of 30 minutes. On the other hand, the Lancet-3 is the larger version, with a maximum payload capacity of three kilograms, a flight endurance of 40 minutes, and a top speed of 110 kilometers per hour.
This design approach has also contributed to effectively reducing the drone's overall size. When comparing the Lancet-3 and Lancet-1 drones, it becomes evident that the newer version, the Lancet-3, possesses enhanced offensive capabilities.
Thank you, hopefully useful!
For copyright matters, please contact us at: [email protected]
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eYBCtkwQz9M&t=7s
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.