Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
US-NATO Prepare Escalation in Desperate Bid to Turn the Tide (again) in Ukraine - 011823
99 views
channel image
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Published Thursday |

NEW VIDEO: US-NATO Prepare Escalation in Desperate Bid to Turn the Tide (again) in Ukraine


Update on the conflict in Ukraine for January 18, 2023.


▪️Bakhmut faces encirclement by Russian forces;


▪️The Netherlands is considering sending Patriot missile systems after West blames Russia for residential building strike;


▪️Ukrainian presidential adviser Arestovich has resigned after suggesting the building was hit because of a failed Ukrainian interception of a Russian cruise missile;


▪️The building strike appears to be serving as a pretext for a planned escalation by the US and its allies;


▪️Ukraine also lost its interior minister to a helicopter crash;


▪️The Western media admits current aid to Ukraine is not sufficient, although suggested increases will unlikely turn the tide;


▪️The US and its allies are preparing for their monthly meeting discussing expanded military aid to Ukraine on January 20, 2023;




Keywords
russiaukrainesmo

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket