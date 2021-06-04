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Academic Censorship- Interview with Mark Crispin Miller, Ph.D.,
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51 views • June 04, 2021
Mercola

In this interview, professor Mark Crispin Miller, Ph.D., provides us with a startling example of a crackdown on academic freedom, with dire implications for free speech in America today.

• Propaganda is an organized attempt to get large numbers of people to think or do something — or not think or do something. It’s not like classical rhetoric, which is about persuasion through argument, but rather a means of sub-rational manipulation
• For the past two decades, professor Mark Crispin Miller has taught a course on propaganda at New York University, in the Steinhardt School of Culture, Education and Human Development
• In September 2020 after urging his students to look into the scientific rationale for the mask mandates, to assess the truthfulness of the propaganda drive promoting them, he was subject to an administrative “review” for that and other alleged crimes
• Miller is suing 19 of his department colleagues for libel after they signed a letter to the school dean demanding that “review” of Miller’s conduct, falsely accusing him of “explicit” hate speech, mounting “attacks on students” “advocating for an unsafe learning environment” and discouraging his class from wearing masks
• Miller’s case shows that the infringement of academic freedom is inimical to independent thinking and free inquiry. Without such freedom, higher education is more than likely to teach students only to believe what they are told by state and corporate powers, which means not educating them at all — a failure damaging to them and catastrophic for democracy

Read the full article here: https://articles.mercola.com/sites/articles/archive/2021/06/06/academic-censorship.aspx?cid_source=youtube&;cid_medium=video&cid=articles_mark-crispin-miller

Learn more: https://markcrispinmiller.com/

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maskciapropagandaconspiracy theorymediajfkmossadmi5nyumercolarespirators
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