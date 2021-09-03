NWO: SWITZERLAND IS THEIR BASE: Swiss Secret Symbols

Dr. Sean Hross"THE PHARAOH SHOW" - a film in English about the enemy within and their secret symbols, so they can better identify themselves among each other and other codes of recognition. They rule the world, we are their slaves. Their base: Switzerland. The Crusades: the last stronghold of the Templars Accon fell on may 18th 1291, only 2 and a half months later Switzerland was founded on august 1st 1291 - the time to get back on horseback in those days. So the Templar`s treasure was hidden in Switzerland, with which the swiss banks were founded and all wars were being financed by ever since - and out of the templars came the freemasons. The Pharaohs are still there and are ruling the world through secret societies - "and the Pharaoh and his army disappeared in the sea" . . . the sea of peoples that is, through mixing they are amongst us on all key positions, and Switzerland is their biggest base; the home of the Templars. This is why their flag shows a simplified Templar`s flag in exactly the same colors. They did it.This is a repost of a video from Dr. Sean Hross.