Trump Authorizes Arrest of 'Foreign Enemy' Barack Obama As JAG Schedules D.C. Military Tribunals
Alex Hammer
Alex Hammer
5177 followers
710 views • 1 day ago

The waiting is over. Donald Trump has given JAG the green light, and military tribunals aren’t some future plan—they’re here. JAG attorneys are prowling the streets of Washington, D.C. right now, preparing courtrooms in the shadows of the Capitol.


Their targets have already been named, and topping that list is Barack Obama—declared a foreign enemy of the United States.


Once you accept that Obama was never on America’s side, every move he made in office clicks into place. And now, the reckoning he never thought would come is closing in fast.


The People's Voice

https://rumble.com/THEPEOPLESVOICE

Keywords
barack obamatrumpobamadeep statebirth certificatemilitary tribunaljagobama ssn
