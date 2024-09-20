Behind the Scenes of the Parler Take Down, Fight to control the Internet w/ Amy Robbins









Sign up for my Substack at https://SarahWestall.Substack.comShow more





MasterPeace: Remove Heavy Metals including Graphene Oxide and Plastics at https://masterpeacebyhcs.com/my-account/uap/?ref=11308





Miles Franklin: Learn more how you can convert your IRA or buy precious metals by emailing [email protected] - tell them ‘Sarah sent me” and get the best service and prices in the country.





Leela Q: Learn more about Leela’s Quantum Tech at https://bit.ly/3iVOMsZ or at https://SarahWestall.com/shop





Amy Robbins, Director of Media Relations for Parler, joins the program to discuss the behind the scenes look at what happened to Parler. We discuss how they were taken down and what they have done to protect themselves going forward. They have been down for over 3 years and are now back stronger and independent from the big tech controllers. She shares their story. You can sign up for Parler or regain your previous accout at Parler.com





MUSIC CREDITS: “In Epic World” by Valentina Gribanova, licensed for broad internet media use, including video and audio





Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use.





Disclaimer: "As a journalist, I report what significant newsmakers are claiming. I do not have the resources or time to fully investigate all claims. Stories and people interviewed are selected based on relevance, listener requests, and by suggestions of those I highly respect. It is the responsibility of each viewer to evaluate the facts presented and then research each story further





Show less













Content Managed by ContentSafe.co

CSID:6410df860df5de0a