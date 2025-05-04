Louis Theroux: The Settlers (2025)

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Veteran documentary maker Louis Theroux returns with new piece called “The Settlers”.
The documentary is a part two to “The Ultra Zionists”, in which the British filmmaker interviews various extremist Israelis who are stealing Palestinian lands. Theroux takes a gentle interviewing approach, allowing the people he interviews to speak in order to bring their views out of them.
https://www.imdb.com/title/tt36640622/
To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net
The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/