⚡️ Russian Defence Ministry report on the progress of the special military operation

(21 July 2024)

The Armed Forces of the Russian Federation continue the special military operation.

▫️ The Sever Group of Forces inflicted fire damage on manpower and hardware of AFU 34th marines, 15th mechanised, 127th territorial defence, and 13th natl guard brigades close to Tikhoye, Tsirkuny, Kazachya Lopan, Liptsy, Volchansk, Zhovtnevoye and Staritsa (Kharkov region).

Four counter-attacks launched by units of AFU 92nd assault, 23rd mech'd, and 36th marines brigade were repelled.

AFU losses up to 145 UKR troops, 3 motor vehicles, two U.S.-made 155-mm M777 howitzers, one 152-mm D-20 howi, two 122-mm D-30 howis, and one Chroatian-made 128-mm RAK-SA-12 multi rocket launcher system.

▫️ The Zapad GOFs liberated Rozovka (Lugansk People's Republic) and Peschanoye Nizhniye (Kharkov reg) as a result of the successful actions, and captured more advantageous lines and positions.

Units of AFU 77th airmobile, 14th, 115th, 116th nechanised, and 1st natl guard brig were hit near Sinkovka, Petropavlovka, Berestovoye (Kharkov reg), and Krasny Liman (Donetsk People's Republic).

The AFU losses amounted to more than 520 Ukrainian troops, two armoured fighting vehics, 12 motor vehics, 3 155-mm howitzers, to include two U.S.-made M198 and one UK-made FH-70 howits, two 122-mm D-30 howis, one U.S.-made 105-mm M119 gun, and one U.S.-made AN/TPQ-50 counter-battery radar station.

Five AFU ammo depots were eliminated.

▫️ The Yug Group of Forces improved the situation along the front line, hit manpower and hardware of AFU 24th, 30th, 54th mechanised, 56th mechanised infantry, 79th, 80th air assault brigades, and the 225nd Separate Assault Battalion close to Seversk, Grigorovka, Chasov Yar, Iliynka, Katerinovka (DPR).

One attack launched by assault units of the AFU 10th Mountain Assault Brigade was repelled.

AFU losses up to 510 UKR troops, one armoured personnel carrier, and two motor vehicles.

In the course of the counter-battery warfare, one Polish-made 155-mm Krab SP'd artill syst, 155-mm howis, to include two U.S.-made M777 and M114, and one UK-made FH-70 howis, two 152-mm D-20 howis, three U.S.-made 105-mm M119 guns, and one UK-made 105-mm L-119 howi were destroyed.

2 AFU ammo depots were destroyed.

▫️ The Tsentr Group of Forces took more advantageous lines and inflicted losses on units of AFU 25th airborne brigade, 32nd, 41st, 47th mechanised, and 129th territorial defence brigades close to Toretsk, Mikhailovka, Zhelannoye, Novgorodskoye, and Volchye (Donetsk People's Republic).

Seven counter-attacks launched by units of 95th air assault, 31st, 151st mechanised, 68th jaeger brigades, and the 425th Separate Assault Battalion were repelled.

The AFU losses amounted to up to 330 Ukrainian troops, one armoured fighting vehicle, three motor vehicles, one U.S.-made 155-mm M109 Paladin self-propelled artillery system, one 122-mm Gvozdika self-propelled artillery system, three 122-mm D-30 howitzers, one UK-made 105-mm L-119 howitzer, and three field ammunition depots.

▫️ The Vostok Group of Forces improved the tactical situation and inflicted losses on manpower and hardware of AFU 72nd mechanised, 58th mechanised infantry, 120th territorial defence, 17th and 21st national guard brigades near Oktyabr, Vodyanoye, Novosyolka, Prechistovka, Razdolnoye, and Stepnoye (Donetsk People's Republic).

One counter-attack launched by units of the AFU 102nd Territorial Defence Brigade was repelled.

Over 115 Ukrainian troops, three motor vehicles, one UK-made 155-mm FH-70 howitzer, one U.S.-made M198 howitzer, and one 122-mm D-30 howitzer were neutralised.

▫️ The Dnepr Group of Forces hit manpower and hardware of AFU 141st infantry, 35th marines, 15th national guard brigades close to Stepnoye and Novodanilovka (Zaporozhye region).

Over 80 Ukrainian troops, five motor vehicles, one 152-mm Msta-B howitzer, one 152-mm D-20 howitzer, and one Anklav electronic warfare station were eliminated. Two warehouses of rocket and artillery weapons were destroyed.

▫️ Operational-Tactical Aviation, unmanned aerial vehicles, Missile Troops and Artillery of the Russian Groups of Forces have engaged one U.S.-made HIMARS MLRS launcher; one depot storing up to 400 tonnes of AFU ammunition as well as Ukrainian military industrial enterprises, and manpower and military hardware in 133 areas.

▫️ Air defence systems shot down one Mi-8 helicopter of the Ukrainian Air Force, two French-made Hammer guided bombs, two U.S.-made HIMARS MLRS projectiles, and 40 fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles during the day.

📊 In total, since the beginning of the special military operation, 630 aircraft and 278 helicopters, 27,955 unmanned aerial vehicles, 554 anti-aircraft missile systems, 16,624 tanks and other armoured fighting vehicles, 1,381 MLRS combat vehicles, 12,184 field artillery guns and mortars, and 23,910 units of special military vehicles have been neutralised.