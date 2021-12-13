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[Viral 🦠] Philadelphia teacher comes out to all her students on camera. (Middle finger + ring = in a committed lesbian/gay relationship)
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430 views • December 13, 2021
Well since she’s so proud of herself let’s just make this go viral especially to her School Board👇🏼
Philadelphia teacher comes out to all her students on camera. Sick and twisted generation trying to end the next... in the name of inspiring them...
Philadelphia teacher comes out to all her students on camera. Sick and twisted generation trying to end the next... in the name of inspiring them...
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