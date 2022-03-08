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Host Tina Griffin Recounts Her Childhood UFO Sighting - SPOTLIGHT with Tina Griffin
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140 views • March 08, 2022
On August 2, 1988, at the age of eleven, host Tina Griffin along with her two younger brothers and three fearless friends saw something not of this world that changed their lives forever. While riding bikes behind her family’s barn, a UFO was spotted hovering just above a cornfield. The mysterious shiny silver disk-like object was approximately forty feet wide with multi-colored lights and when it landed, weird noises were coming from the craft along with fireworks. Another witness from a neighboring town recorded this sighting with the National UFO reporting center. Tina discusses how this several minute UFO encounter altered her thinking when it comes to aliens and UFOs and how they relate to the end times and the rapture of the church. Alleged alien abduction stories no longer seem far fetched.


TAKEAWAYS

Local news station received sixty-six reportings of the same UFO sighting

U.S. Navy captured incredible video footage showing mysterious aerial objects flying at jaw-dropping hypersonic speeds

How Satan is preparing the world for a global UFO deception to explain away the rapture

TheBlackVault.com is loaded with UFO info including the CIA’s collection of evidence


🛠 TOOLS AND RESOURCES FROM EPISODE
TAKEN SciFi Miniseries: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Taken_(miniseries)
The Black Vault Website: https://www.theblackvault.com/
National UFO Reporting Center Website: https://nuforc.org/
Tina’s UFO Sighting Listed on NUFORC: https://bit.ly/36XQY2O
Close Encounters Movie Trailer: https://bit.ly/3KcHwXu

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Keywords
deceptionsatanalienufochristiansciarapturedemonend timessightingabductioncornfieldnuforcaerial objectsthe black vaultnational ufo reporting centertina griffincounter culture momthe counter culture mom show
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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