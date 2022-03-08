Host Tina Griffin Recounts Her Childhood UFO Sighting - SPOTLIGHT with Tina Griffin

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TAKEAWAYS
Local news station received sixty-six reportings of the same UFO sighting
U.S. Navy captured incredible video footage showing mysterious aerial objects flying at jaw-dropping hypersonic speeds
How Satan is preparing the world for a global UFO deception to explain away the rapture
TheBlackVault.com is loaded with UFO info including the CIA’s collection of evidence
🛠 TOOLS AND RESOURCES FROM EPISODE
TAKEN SciFi Miniseries: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Taken_(miniseries)
The Black Vault Website: https://www.theblackvault.com/
National UFO Reporting Center Website: https://nuforc.org/
Tina’s UFO Sighting Listed on NUFORC: https://bit.ly/36XQY2O
Close Encounters Movie Trailer: https://bit.ly/3KcHwXu
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