Patrick Byrne- President Trump's Daring Raid Was Really A Rescue

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Intel Experts Believe Cuban Intelligence May Have Been Holding Nicolás Maduro Hostage, And That President Trump's Daring Raid Was Really A Rescue Mission So That Maduro And His Wife Could Turn State's Evidence Against The Democrat Deep State For Election Fraud, Massive Money Laundering, & Drug Trafficking!