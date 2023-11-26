Create New Account
JFK Jr discusses family ties with the Special Ops, Seals & Green Berets with Jack Carr
Robert F. Kennedy Jr: Not many people know about my family's close relationship with the U.S. Army Special Forces and the Navy SEALs-or that my uncle received a Pulitzer Prize for his book "Profiles in Courage and is the only president to be awarded a Purple Heart.


@RobertKennedyJr

https://x.com/RobertKennedyJr/status/1727398785507373375?s=20

Keywords
interviewrobert f kennedy jrrfk jrjack carr

