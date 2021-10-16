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Vaccine Life Form?
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166 views • October 16, 2021
Here is a doctor from Poland Doctor "Franc" Zalewski describing what he found in a Pfizer Vaccine
My purpose is to get people to wake up around the world and see the depopulation effort that the globalists are doing in hyper speed now sparing no one that isn't aware. Will they use aerosols on the unwilling to get vaxxed? Is no jab no job going to be a reality for all Americans... See what Greg Paul has to say about what we can and should do to stop this.
My purpose is to get people to wake up around the world and see the depopulation effort that the globalists are doing in hyper speed now sparing no one that isn't aware. Will they use aerosols on the unwilling to get vaxxed? Is no jab no job going to be a reality for all Americans... See what Greg Paul has to say about what we can and should do to stop this.
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