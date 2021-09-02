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Nurses Not Resigning Over Stress as Media Pushes but Vax Mandates!
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70 views • September 02, 2021
Stew Peters talks with Investigative Reporter DeAnna Lorraine about what is really happening with Hospital Staff in America (and looks like in many other countries also).
This is an unwarranted push for Everyone to get this vaccine, when those that released it KNOW how dangerous it is for anyone to take, let alone how so far removed these injections are from being vaccines.
Credit Stew Peters and DeAnna Lorraine
www.StewPeters.tv
This is an unwarranted push for Everyone to get this vaccine, when those that released it KNOW how dangerous it is for anyone to take, let alone how so far removed these injections are from being vaccines.
Credit Stew Peters and DeAnna Lorraine
www.StewPeters.tv
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