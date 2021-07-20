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The Antidote to Hatred -- the North Star of Humanity Beauty + Love
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11 views • July 20, 2021
Singer Bear Bailey brings joy and love with his gorgeous voice to the patrons and employees of a local convenience mart.
This cuts through race, it cuts through hatred. It's impossible to feel hate when you tap into the divine as Bear has done here.
#BearBailey #beauty #love
send bitcoin donations to: 3MAnRSTD38eGYF8Jb5yEjh3d2GcS5ZTADY cheers!
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This cuts through race, it cuts through hatred. It's impossible to feel hate when you tap into the divine as Bear has done here.
#BearBailey #beauty #love
send bitcoin donations to: 3MAnRSTD38eGYF8Jb5yEjh3d2GcS5ZTADY cheers!
Find me and subscribe on
Locals: http://rechargeFreedom.locals.com
Osysee: https://odysee.com/@rechargefreedom
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/RechargeFreedomNow
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/rechargefreedom
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/rechargefreedom
Daily Motion: https://www.dailymotion.com/RechargeFreedom
http://www.RechargeFreedom.com for more
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