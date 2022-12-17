Voters Call for State Secessions, Trump Embarrasses Base | Brent Hamachek, Daniel Miller

Donald Trump releases his big announcement which came in the form of superhero NFTs. They sold out, taking advantage of base, while those who have defended him in media express disdain and embarrassment. The left mocks the MAGA movement furthermore.

Voices who have defended Trump, including Battlefront: Frontline, are distancing themselves from this latest action. Even if it were well-meaning, it goes against what should be done in this battle for reclaiming America. Trump has mocked cryptocurrencies in the past. Is this another troll or another bad move from Trump?

Brent Hamachek of Human Events. joins to discuss being a dissident in the U.S. after the midterms.

As Americans dissent from a leftist government the actions which embody the movement must be deliberate and executed masterfully. Time is quickly on the side of those who currently control the world as it deteriorates.

Daniel Miller of the Texas Nationalist Movement joins to discuss the growing number of Texans calling for a vote on Texit. Has this same sentiment spread throughout the nation due to federal control of states?

As we do have a growing number of supporters in this nation for state secession it could prove worthwhile to bring it to a vote. The problems from a central government are far too strong. The right of the people to determine their governments' futures lies with their votes.

Twitter has long suppressed information regarding Covid. With the Twitter Files it has been revealed that crimes were committed by bureaucrats, globalist organizations, and Twitter employees. Will they be arrested and pay for their crimes?





https://redstate.com/bonchie/2022/12/15/donald-trump-drops-his-major-announcement-and-i-cant-stop-laughing-n674044

https://redstate.com/mike_miller/2022/12/16/i-cant-do-this-anymore-bannon-breaks-with-trump-over-digital-trading-cards-silliness-n674629

https://www.foxnews.com/politics/california-fifth-largest-county-votes-study-secession-crime-crisis-soaring-costs

https://www.theepochtimes.com/documents-uncover-secret-twitter-portal-us-government-used-to-censor-covid-19-content_4924270.html

https://tnm.me/

https://humanevents.com/2022/11/29/2022-understanding-and-embracing-the-role-of-the-21st-century-american-dissident