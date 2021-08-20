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Lawyer Reiner Fuellmich Interviews Former VP of Pfizer Michael Yeadon
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364 views • August 20, 2021
(Aug, 20, 2021) This interview is from ‘Session 66’ of the Corona Investigative Committee. They discuss evidence about how the 2020 COVID-19 pandemic may have actually been a simulated global “plandemic”. The key being the improper use of the PCR test which was used to create the illusion that people were spreading the virus asymptomatically and to create widespread fear during a global psyop. Explanations for the sharp spikes in deaths in various countries is discussed, as well as the useless masks, the poisonous experimental mRNA “vaccines”, and what should be done to quickly end this criminal global scam.
Corona Investigative Committee: https://corona-ausschuss.de/sitzungen/
Corona Investigative Committee: https://corona-ausschuss.de/sitzungen/
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